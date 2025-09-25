EXPECT 5-15 MINUTES OF DELAY FOR ORDERS DURING DINNER TIME! Please call Yama Sushi for exact prep times and additional details.
Yama Sushi Yama Sushi Ellicott City
All Day Menu
Soups
Sushi Bar Appetizers
Japanese A5 Miyazaki Wagyu Sushi$20.00
Sushi Appetizer$14.00
Sashimi Appetizer
Fresh sliced assorted raw fish$17.00
Fire Tuna
Jalapeño topped with spicy tuna and cream cheese tempura with spicy mayo and eel sauce$15.00
Kani Naruto
Crabmeat and avocado wrapped in cucumber, served with ponzu sauce$11.00
Oshinko
Japanese pickled radish$6.00
Seared Salmon Belly Sushi
With chef's special sauce$8.00
Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice AP$16.00
Spicy Tuna Tartar
Chopped tuna with spicy sauce$14.00
Tuna Tataki
Seared tuna with yuzu sauce$15.00
Yama Naruto
Salmon, tuna, yellowtail and avocado wrapped with thin cucumber, served with ponzu sauce$16.00
Yellow Jalapeño Appetizer
Sliced yellowtail and jalapeño with Japanese dressing$15.00
Seared Tuna$10.00
Kitchen Appetizers
Agetashi Tofu
Fried bean curd and bonito flakes served with tempura sauce$7.00
Chicken Tempura Appetizer
Crispy batter-fried chicken and vegetables with tempura sauce$10.00
Edamame
Lightly salted steamed soybeans$6.00
Fried Calamari$12.00
Fried Oysters (6)$10.00
Fried Soft Shell Crab$14.00
Gyoza
6 pieces pan-fried shrimp dumplings$8.00
Haru Maki
2 pieces Japanese spring rolls$6.00
Japanese BBQ Squid
Grilled squid with our BBQ sauce$14.00
Purple Sweet Potato Tempura$10.00
Shishito Peppers
Sautéed with sesame oil and taganashi$8.00
Shrimp Tempura Appetizer
Crispy batter-fried shrimp and vegetables with tempura sauce$10.00
Shumai
6 pieces steamed shrimp dumplings$7.00
Spicy Edamame$7.00
Takoyaki (6)$10.00
Vegetable Tempura Appetizer
Crispy batter-fried assorted vegetables with tempura sauce$9.00
Yakitori
2 pieces chicken skewer$10.00
Yama Friend Chicken (Karaage)
Boneless fried chicken served with special sauce$11.00
Yasai Gyoza
6 pieces pan-fried vegetable dumplings$8.00
Regular or Hand Roll
Alaska Roll
Salmon, avocado, and cucumber$7.50
Asparagus Roll$5.00
Avocado Cucumber Roll$6.00
Avocado Roll$6.00
BBQ Salmon Roll$6.00
Boston Roll
Shrimp, lettuce, mayo, and cucumber$7.50
California Roll
Crabstick, avocado, and cucumber$6.50
Cucumber Roll$5.50
Eel Avocado Roll$7.50
Eel Cucumber Roll$7.50
Futo Maki Roll
Crabstick, avocado, squash, cucumber, yamagobo, egg, and oshinko$9.00
Maryland Roll
Real crabmeat and cucumber$10.00
Oshinko Roll$6.00
Oyster Roll
Fried oysters and cucumbers with masago, eel sauce, and spicy mayo$10.00
Philly Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and cucumber$8.00
Salmon Avocado Roll$7.50
Salmon Mango Roll$7.00
Salmon Roll$7.00
Salmon Skin Roll
Salmon skin and cucumber with eel sauce$7.00
Seaweed Salad Roll$6.00
Shrimp Avocado Roll$7.00
Shrimp Cucumber Roll$7.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, lettuce, and masago with eel sauce$8.00
Side Spicy Mayo$1.00
Spicy California Roll$7.00
Spicy Crab Crunch Roll$7.00
Spicy Salmon Crunch Roll$8.00
Spicy Scallop Crunch Roll$9.00
Spicy Shrimp Crunch Roll$7.00
Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll$8.00
Spicy White Tuna Roll$7.00
Spicy Yellowtail Crunch Roll$8.00
Sunset Roll
Tamago, avocado, crab stick, and shrimp tempura topped with masago and eel sauce$10.00
Sweet Potato Roll$6.00
Tuna Avocado Roll$8.00
Tuna Mango Roll$8.00
Tuna Roll$8.00
Vegetable Roll
Cucumber, avocado, squash, asparagus, yamagobo, and oshinko$8.00
Yellowtail Jalapeño Roll$7.50
Yellowtail Roll$7.00
Special Roll
Black Dragon Roll
Tempura shrimp and cucumber inside, topped with eel, avocado in eel sauce$17.00
Cherry Blossom
Salmon, yellowtail and avocado inside with tuna, seaweed salad on top with spicy mayo and eel sauce$20.00
Crazy Salmon Roll
Spicy salmon, cucumber, avocado inside with slices of salmon on top$18.00
Jumbo Yama Roll
Deep-fried roll with tuna, yellowtail, salmon, and white tuna topped with honey wasabi$19.00
Phoenix Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, crab stick wrapped in pink soy paper and eel sauce$18.00
Rainbow Roll
California roll with tuna, salmon, white fish, and avocado on top$16.00
Sophia Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, and jalapeños inside topped with salmon, mango, red tobiko, spicy mayo, and honey wasabi$16.00
Spider Roll
Fried soft shell crab, lettuce with eel sauce, and masago$13.00
Sweetheart Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado inside, sliced tuna with spicy mayo and hot chili sauce on top$19.00
Tiger Roll
Spicy tuna, crunch inside salmon, avocado on top crunch, masago, spicy mayo sauce$17.00
Tropical Thunder Roll
Fresh mango, salmon inside topped with lobster salad and tobiko$19.00
Victory Roll
Spicytuna, shrimp tempura inside, topped with salmon, avocado, spicy mayo, and eel sauce$17.00
Volcano Roll
Baked fish with spicy mayo over California roll$17.00
Chef's Special Roll
Baltimore Roll
Shrimp tempura kani inside with seared salmon on top and chef’s special sauce$18.00
Brandon Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and crabsticks inside, topped with salmon, avocado, tobiko, crunch and spicy mayo sauce$19.00
Butterfly Roll
10 pieces. Tuna, white tuna, and avocado inside, topped with slices of salmon, spicy mayo, and hot chili sauce$20.00
Columbia Roll
Shrimp tempura inside, spicy real crabmeat, pine nuts, avocado on top with honey citron sauce and hot chili sauce$18.00
Dancing Dragon Roll
Tempura shrimp inside, topped with crabstick, crunch, masago, spicy mayo, honey wasabi, and eel sauce$19.00
Dynamite Roll
Baked maki of salmon with spicy mayo and eel sauce$16.00
Hot Hot Roll
Shrimp tempura inside topped with spicy salmon, jalapeños, and hot chili sauce$18.00
Lobster Roll
Lobster tempura, mango inside, slices of mango, and honey wasabi, spicy mayo, masago on top$21.00
Pink Lady
10 pieces. Tempura lobster, asparagus, cream cheese, avocado wrapped with soy paper, finished with spicy mayo, eel sauce, and honey wasabi sauce$20.00
Spicy Girl
Spicy tuna, avocado inside topped with steamed shrimp and kimchee sauce$17.00
Spicy King Roll
Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy yellowtail wrapped with white soy paper, topped with tuna, eel, avocado, spicy mayo and eel sauce$19.00
Sweet Mango Roll
Shrimp tempura inside, mango inside with slices of fresh mango and sweet chili sauce on top$18.00
Sweet Mom Roll
Shrimp tempura inside topped with lobster salad and avocado with sweet chili sauce$18.00
Tokyo Maki
Spicy yellowtail avocado inside, tuna, salmon, avocado, and spicy mayo, honey wasabi on top$19.00
True Love Roll
Lobster tempura, crabstick inside wrapped with soy paper, topped with lobster salad, avocado, red tobiko, and sweet chili sauce$20.00
Ya Ya Roll
Cream cheese, avocado with half salmon and half tuna inside, topped with crabstick, tempura crunch, spicy mayo, and honey citron sauce$18.00
Sushi and Sashimi a la Carte
Kona Amberjack (Kanpachi)
Crab(Kani)
Eel(Unagi)
Egg(Tamago)
Flying Fish Roe(Tobiko)
Japanese Red Snapper(Madai)
Mackerel(Saba)
Masago(Smelt Eggs)
Octopus(Tako)
Red Snapper(Tai)
Salmon Belly
Salmon Roe(Ikura)
Salmon(Sake)
Scallop(Hotate)
Shrimp(Ebi)
Smoked Salmon
Squid(Ika)
Striped Bass
Surf Clam(Hokkigai)
Sweet Shrimp(Amaebi)$12.00
Tofu Skin(Inari)
Tuna Belly(Toro)$15.00
Tuna(Maguro)
White Tuna(Escolar)
Yellowtail(Hamachi)
King SalmonOUT OF STOCK
Ankimo ( Monkfish Liver)
Sushi and Sashimi Entrees
California Dinner
18 pieces California rolls$17.00
Chirashi
Assorted sliced raw fish on bed of seasoned rice$32.00
Cooked Sushi
5 pieces of cooked sushi and California roll$20.00
Crunchy Spicy Platter
Spicy salmon, tuna, and yellowtail roll with crunch$20.00
Maki Platter
Salmon roll, tuna roll and yellowtail roll$19.00
Salmon Boy
5 pieces salmon sushi and 1 salmon roll$20.00
Sashimi Deluxe
15 pieces$34.00
Sashimi Regular
12 pieces$29.00
Sushi & Sashimi Combo
8 pieces of sushi, 8 pieces of sashimi and California roll$40.00
Sushi Deluxe
9 pieces sushi and 1 spicy tuna roll$29.00
Sushi Lover
4 pieces salmon sushi, 4 pieces tuna sushi and salmon avocado roll$28.00
Sushi Regular
7 pieces sushi and 1 spicy salmon roll$26.00
Tuna Boy
5 pieces tuna sushi and 1 tuna roll$21.00
Sushi Boats
New Yama Boat
12 pieces sushi, one red house roll, one Alaska roll, one spicy California roll and one Philly roll$75.00
Sashimi Boat
52 pieces sashimi. Chef's selection of sashimi$150.00
Sushi & Sashimi Boat
32 pieces sushi and 32 sashimi. Chef's selection$165.00
Sushi Boat
54 pieces sushi. Chef's selection of sushi$155.00
Yama Boat A
10 pieces sushi, 16 pieces sashimi and one California roll and one spicy tuna with crunch roll$85.00
Yama Boat B
15 pieces sushi, 20 pieces sashimi, one rock n roll, and rainbow roll$110.00
Poke Bowls
Hawaii Bowl
Salmon, tuna, avocado, mango, salmon roe, oshinko, seaweed salad, green mix with a base of rice$26.00
Salmon Bowl
Salmon, edamame, cucumbers, onions, seaweed salad, avocado, and oshinko with a base of rice$19.00
Spicy Tuna Bowl
Chunks of tuna, avocado, cucumbers, spicy mayo, scallions, and mixed greens with a base of rice$20.00
Unagi Bowl
Slices of eel, avocado, seaweed salad, tempura asparagus, mango, spicy kani, and green mix with a base of rice$21.00
Ramen Noodles
Tonkotsu
Pork broth with chashu pork, egg, bamboo shoots, scallions, seaweed, corn, black mushrooms, fish cake, and bean sprouts$19.00
Miso Ramen
Miso broth with chashu pork, egg, bamboo shoots, scallions, seaweed, corn, black mushrooms, fish cake, and bean sprouts$19.00
Shoyo Ramen
Soy sauce broth with chashu pork, egg, bamboo shoots, scallions, seaweed, corn, black mushrooms, fish cake, and bean sprouts$19.00
Vegetable Ramen$18.00
Noodles
Beef Udon$21.00
Beef Yaki Soba$21.00
Beef Yaki Udon$21.00
Chicken Udon$19.00
Chicken Yaki Soba$19.00
Chicken Yaki Udon$19.00
House Yaki Soba$22.00
House Yaki Udon$22.00
Nabe Yaki Udon
Shrimp, scallops, clams, chicken and egg$22.00
Seafood Udon$24.00
Shrimp Udon$20.00
Shrimp Yaki Soba$20.00
Shrimp Yaki Udon$20.00
Vegetable Yaki Soba$18.00
Vegetable Yaki Udon$18.00
Don Buri
Chicken Katsu Don
Deep-fried chicken, vegetable, egg, tempura sauce, and bonito flakes over rice$19.00
Gyu Don
Beef, onion, scallions, oshinko over rice$19.00
Oyako Don
White meat chicken with egg and vegetables, tempura sauce, bonito flakes over rice$18.00
Pork Katsu Don
Deep-fried pork, onion, egg, tempura sauce and bonito flakes, seaweed, oshinko over rice$20.00
Salmon Don
Slices of fresh salmon over seasoned rice$25.00
Tekka Don$27.00
Triple Don
Smoked salmon, eel, and tempura soft shell crab over seasoned rice$27.00
Unagi Don
Slices of fresh salmon over seasoned rice$26.00
Hibachi
Teriyaki
Tempura
Japanese Fried Rice
Katsu
Party Trays
Party Tray A
1 California roll, 1 cucumber roll, 1 sweet potato roll, 1 salmon roll, 1 spicy tuna roll, 1 Boston roll$37.00
Party Tray B
2 California rolls, 2 salmon rolls, 2 spicy tuna rolls, 2 avocado rolls, 2 Philly rolls$66.00
Party Tray C
California roll, Alaska roll, spicy tuna roll, 3 salmon sushi, Philly roll, 3 tuna sushi, sweet potato roll, 3 white tuna sushi, salmon roll, 3 red snapper sushi, tuna roll, 3 shrimp sushi, avocado roll, 3 eel sushi$95.00
Party Tray D
2 Maryland rolls, 2 white tuna sushi, 2 California rolls, 2 red snapper sushi, 2 spicy tuna rolls, 2 yellowtail sushi, 2 shrimp tempura rolls, 2 shrimp sushi, 2 salmon rolls, 2 eel sushi, 2 Philly rolls, 2 surf clam sushi, 2 salmon sushi, 2 kani sushi, 2 t$150.00
Party Tray E
2 cucumber rolls, 2 asparagus rolls, 2 avocado rolls, 2 oshinko rolls, 2 sweet potato rolls, 2 seaweed salad rolls$55.00
Party Tray F
3 pieces tuna sashimi, 3 pieces salmon sashimi, 3 pieces yellowtail sashimi, 3 pieces white tuna sashimi, 3 pieces red snapper sashimi, 3 pieces mackerel sashimi, one ya-ya roll, one rock n' roll, one crazy salmon roll, one spider roll, and one rainbow rol$110.00
Side Order
Extra Avocado$2.00
Extra Cream Cheese$1.50
Extra Crunch$1.00
Extra Cucumber$1.50
Extra Ginger$1.00
Extra Jalapeno$1.50
Extra Mango$1.50
Extra Wasabi$1.00
Side Brown Rice$4.50
Side Eel Sauce$1.00
Side Fried Rice$4.50
Side Mango Sauce$1.00
Side Spicy Mayo$1.00
Side Steam Rice$3.50
Side Sushi Rice$4.50
Side Yum Yum Sauce$1.00
Fresh Wasabi$3.00
Side Soy Sauce$0.50
Gluten Free Soy sauce$1.00