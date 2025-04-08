EXPECT 5-15 MINUTES OF DELAY FOR ORDERS DURING DINNER TIME! Please call Yama Sushi for exact prep times and additional details.
Yama Sushi Yama Sushi Ellicott City
All Day Menu
Soups
Kitchen Appetizers
Fried Oysters (6)$10.00
Takoyaki (6)$10.00
Agetashi Tofu
Fried bean curd and bonito flakes served with tempura sauce$7.00
Chicken Tempura Appetizer
Crispy batter-fried chicken and vegetables with tempura sauce$10.00
Edamame
Lightly salted steamed soybeans$6.00
Fried Calamari$12.00
Fried Soft Shell Crab$14.00
Gyoza
6 pieces pan-fried shrimp dumplings$8.00
Haru Maki
2 pieces Japanese spring rolls$6.00
Japanese BBQ Squid
Grilled squid with our BBQ sauce$14.00
Purple Sweet Potato Tempura$10.00
Shishito Peppers
Sautéed with sesame oil and taganashi$8.00
Shrimp Tempura Appetizer
Crispy batter-fried shrimp and vegetables with tempura sauce$10.00
Shumai
6 pieces steamed shrimp dumplings$7.00
Spicy Edamame$7.00
Vegetable Tempura Appetizer
Crispy batter-fried assorted vegetables with tempura sauce$9.00
Yakitori
2 pieces chicken skewer$10.00
Yama Friend Chicken (Karaage)
Boneless fried chicken served with special sauce$11.00
Yasai Gyoza
6 pieces pan-fried vegetable dumplings$8.00
Sushi Bar Appetizers
Japanese A5 Miyazaki Wagyu Sushi$20.00
Sushi Appetizer$14.00
Sashimi Appetizer
Fresh sliced assorted raw fish$17.00
Fire Tuna
Jalapeño topped with spicy tuna and cream cheese tempura with spicy mayo and eel sauce$15.00
Idako
Baby octopus$11.00
Kani Naruto
Crabmeat and avocado wrapped in cucumber, served with ponzu sauce$11.00
Oshinko
Japanese pickled radish$6.00
Seared Salmon Belly Sushi
With chef's special sauce$8.00
Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice AP$16.00
Spicy Tuna Tartar
Chopped tuna with spicy sauce$14.00
Tako Su
Sliced octopus with ponzu sauce$11.00
Tuna Tataki
Seared tuna with yuzu sauce$15.00
Yama Naruto
Salmon, tuna, yellowtail and avocado wrapped with thin cucumber, served with ponzu sauce$16.00
Yellow Jalapeño Appetizer
Sliced yellowtail and jalapeño with Japanese dressing$15.00
Regular or Hand Roll
Alaska Roll
Salmon, avocado, and cucumber$7.50
Asparagus Roll$5.00
Avocado Cucumber Roll$6.00
Avocado Roll$6.00
BBQ Salmon Roll$6.00
Boston Roll
Shrimp, lettuce, mayo, and cucumber$7.50
California Roll
Crabstick, avocado, and cucumber$6.50
Cucumber Roll$5.50
Eel Avocado Roll$7.50
Eel Cucumber Roll$7.50
Futo Maki Roll
Crabstick, avocado, squash, cucumber, yamagobo, egg, and oshinko$9.00
Maryland Roll
Real crabmeat and cucumber$10.00
Oshinko Roll$6.00
Oyster Roll
Fried oysters and cucumbers with masago, eel sauce, and spicy mayo$10.00
Philly Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and cucumber$8.00
Salmon Avocado Roll$7.50
Salmon Mango Roll$7.00
Salmon Roll$7.00
Salmon Skin Roll
Salmon skin and cucumber with eel sauce$7.00
Seaweed Salad Roll$6.00
Shrimp Avocado Roll$7.00
Shrimp Cucumber Roll$7.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, lettuce, and masago with eel sauce$8.00
Side Spicy Mayo$1.00
Spicy California Roll$7.00
Spicy Crab Crunch Roll$7.00
Spicy Salmon Crunch Roll$8.00
Spicy Scallop Crunch Roll$9.00
Spicy Shrimp Crunch Roll$7.00
Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll$8.00
Spicy White Tuna Roll$7.00
Spicy Yellowtail Crunch Roll$8.00
Sunset Roll
Tamago, avocado, crab stick, and shrimp tempura topped with masago and eel sauce$10.00
Sweet Potato Roll$6.00
Tuna Avocado Roll$8.00
Tuna Mango Roll$8.00
Tuna Roll$8.00
Vegetable Roll
Cucumber, avocado, squash, asparagus, yamagobo, and oshinko$8.00
Yellowtail Jalapeño Roll$7.50
Yellowtail Roll$7.00
Special Roll
Angel Roll
Spicy crabmeat and shrimp tempura inside, topped with lobster salad, eel sauce, and spicy mayo$17.00
Black Dragon Roll
Tempura shrimp and cucumber inside, topped with eel, avocado in eel sauce$17.00
Cherry Blossom
Salmon, yellowtail and avocado inside with tuna, seaweed salad on top with spicy mayo and eel sauce$20.00
Crazy Salmon Roll
Spicy salmon, cucumber, avocado inside with slices of salmon on top$18.00
Double Spicy Maki
Spicy tuna and avocado inside with slices of salmon, tempura flakes, and kimchee sauce on top$18.00
Dragon Roll
Tuna, crab, cucumber inside, topped with eel, avocado, eel sauce, and masago$17.00
Fantastic Roll
Deep-fried roll with fish and avocado in eel sauce$17.00
Hawaii Volcano Roll (8 pc)
Tempura shrimp, tempura kani, cream cheese, and avocado topped with masago and green seaweed powder with eel and spicy sauce$19.00
Jumbo Yama Roll
Deep-fried roll with tuna, yellowtail, salmon, and white tuna topped with honey wasabi$19.00
Kero Roll$17.00
Phoenix Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, crab stick wrapped in pink soy paper and eel sauce$18.00
Rainbow Roll
California roll with tuna, salmon, white fish, and avocado on top$16.00
Rock N' Roll
Eel, cucumber inside, topped with avocado and eel sauce$16.00
Sophia Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, and jalapeños inside topped with salmon, mango, red tobiko, spicy mayo, and honey wasabi$16.00
Spider Roll
Fried soft shell crab, lettuce with eel sauce, and masago$13.00
Sweetheart Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado inside, sliced tuna with spicy mayo and hot chili sauce on top$19.00
Tiger Roll
Spicy tuna, crunch inside salmon, avocado on top crunch, masago, spicy mayo sauce$17.00
Tropical Thunder Roll
Fresh mango, salmon inside topped with lobster salad and tobiko$19.00
Victory Roll
Spicytuna, shrimp tempura inside, topped with salmon, avocado, spicy mayo, and eel sauce$17.00
Virginia Roll
Avocado, spicy crabmeat, and crunch inside, topped with spicy tuna and eel sauce$16.00
Volcano Roll
Baked fish with spicy mayo over California roll$17.00
Yama Roll
Real crabmeat, cucumber inside with slices of tuna, kimchee sauce on top$18.00
Chef's Special Roll
Baltimore Roll
Shrimp tempura kani inside with seared salmon on top and chef’s special sauce$18.00
Brandon Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and crabsticks inside, topped with salmon, avocado, tobiko, crunch and spicy mayo sauce$19.00
Butterfly Roll
10 pieces. Tuna, white tuna, and avocado inside, topped with slices of salmon, spicy mayo, and hot chili sauce$20.00
Columbia Roll
Shrimp tempura inside, spicy real crabmeat, pine nuts, avocado on top with honey citron sauce and hot chili sauce$18.00
Crazy Shrimp Roll
Tempura shrimp and cream cheese inside, topped with fried shrimp, topped with chef's special sauce$19.00
Crazy Tuna Roll
Pepper tuna, avocado inside with crunchy spicy tuna and hot chili sauce on top$18.00
Dancing Dragon Roll
Tempura shrimp inside, topped with crabstick, crunch, masago, spicy mayo, honey wasabi, and eel sauce$19.00
Dorsey Hall Roll
Salmon, whitefish, avocado inside, with slices of pepper tuna, jalapeños, and hot chili sauce on top$17.00
Dynamite Roll
Baked maki of salmon with spicy mayo and eel sauce$16.00
Honey Maki
10 pieces. Whitefish, crabstick, avocado tempura and mango inside, wrapped with soy paper, honey wasabi, and spicy mayo sauce$20.00
Hot Hot Roll
Shrimp tempura inside topped with spicy salmon, jalapeños, and hot chili sauce$18.00
Lobster Roll
Lobster tempura, mango inside, slices of mango, and honey wasabi, spicy mayo, masago on top$21.00
Monster Roll
Shrimp tempura, jalapeños, cucumber inside with pepper tuna and avocado on top, finished with spicy mayo and eel sauce$18.00
Pink Lady
10 pieces. Tempura lobster, asparagus, cream cheese, avocado wrapped with soy paper, finished with spicy mayo, eel sauce, and honey wasabi sauce$20.00
Raven Roll
Tuna, mango inside, yellowtail, avocado, jalapeños, and black tobiko on top$19.00
Red House Roll
Shrimp tempura inside, spicy tuna, eel sauce, and spicy mayo sauce on top$16.00
Spicy Girl
Spicy tuna, avocado inside topped with steamed shrimp and kimchee sauce$17.00
Spicy King Roll
Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy yellowtail wrapped with white soy paper, topped with tuna, eel, avocado, spicy mayo and eel sauce$19.00
Sushi Sandwich Roll
Spicy tuna, eel, avocado, and masa go wrapped with soy paper with spicy mayo and eel sauce$18.00
Sweet Mango Roll
Shrimp tempura inside, mango inside with slices of fresh mango and sweet chili sauce on top$18.00
Sweet Mom Roll
Shrimp tempura inside topped with lobster salad and avocado with sweet chili sauce$18.00
Tokyo Maki
Spicy yellowtail avocado inside, tuna, salmon, avocado, and spicy mayo, honey wasabi on top$19.00
Triple Hot Roll
Pepper tuna, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with spicy salmon, kimchee sauce, spicy mayo, and hot chili sauce on top$18.00
True Love Roll
Lobster tempura, crabstick inside wrapped with soy paper, topped with lobster salad, avocado, red tobiko, and sweet chili sauce$20.00
Ya Ya Roll
Cream cheese, avocado with half salmon and half tuna inside, topped with crabstick, tempura crunch, spicy mayo, and honey citron sauce$18.00
Sushi Boats
New Yama Boat
12 pieces sushi, one red house roll, one Alaska roll, one spicy California roll and one Philly roll$75.00
Sashimi Boat
52 pieces sashimi. Chef's selection of sashimi$150.00
Sushi & Sashimi Boat
32 pieces sushi and 32 sashimi. Chef's selection$165.00
Sushi Boat
54 pieces sushi. Chef's selection of sushi$155.00
Yama Boat A
10 pieces sushi, 16 pieces sashimi and one California roll and one spicy tuna with crunch roll$85.00
Yama Boat B
15 pieces sushi, 20 pieces sashimi, one rock n roll, and rainbow roll$110.00
Sushi and Sashimi Entrees
California Dinner
18 pieces California rolls$17.00
Chirashi
Assorted sliced raw fish on bed of seasoned rice$32.00
Cooked Sushi
5 pieces of cooked sushi and California roll$20.00
Crunchy Spicy Platter
Spicy salmon, tuna, and yellowtail roll with crunch$20.00
Maki Platter
Salmon roll, tuna roll and yellowtail roll$19.00
Salmon Boy
5 pieces salmon sushi and 1 salmon roll$20.00
Sashimi Deluxe
15 pieces$34.00
Sashimi Regular
12 pieces$29.00
Sushi & Sashimi Combo
8 pieces of sushi, 8 pieces of sashimi and California roll$40.00
Sushi Deluxe
9 pieces sushi and 1 spicy tuna roll$29.00
Sushi Lover
4 pieces salmon sushi, 4 pieces tuna sushi and salmon avocado roll$28.00
Sushi Regular
7 pieces sushi and 1 spicy salmon roll$26.00
Tuna Boy
5 pieces tuna sushi and 1 tuna roll$21.00
Sushi and Sashimi a la Carte
Kona Amberjack (Kanpachi)
Crab(Kani)
Eel(Unagi)
Egg(Tamago)
Flying Fish Roe(Tobiko)
Japanese Red Snapper(Madai)
Mackerel(Saba)
Masago(Smelt Eggs)
Octopus(Tako)
Red Snapper(Tai)
Salmon Belly
Salmon Roe(Ikura)
Salmon(Sake)
Scallop(Hotate)
Shrimp(Ebi)
Smoked Salmon
Squid(Ika)
Striped Bass
Surf Clam(Hokkigai)
Sweet Shrimp(Amaebi)$12.00
Tofu Skin(Inari)
Tuna Belly(Toro)$15.00
Tuna(Maguro)
White Tuna(Escolar)
Yellowtail(Hamachi)
King Salmon
Ankimo ( Monkfish Liver)
Tempura
Teriyaki
Hibachi
Noodles
Vegetable Yaki Udon$18.00
Chicken Yaki Udon$19.00
Shrimp Yaki Udon$20.00
Beef Yaki Udon$21.00
House Yaki Udon$22.00
Vegetable Yaki Soba$18.00
Chicken Yaki Soba$19.00
Shrimp Yaki Soba$20.00
Beef Yaki Soba$21.00
House Yaki Soba$22.00
Chicken Udon$19.00
Beef Udon$21.00
Shrimp Udon$20.00
Seafood Udon$24.00
Nabe Yaki Udon
Shrimp, scallops, clams, chicken and egg$22.00
Japanese Fried Rice
Poke Bowls
Hawaii Bowl
Salmon, tuna, avocado, mango, salmon roe, oshinko, seaweed salad, green mix with a base of rice$26.00
Unagi Bowl
Slices of eel, avocado, seaweed salad, tempura asparagus, mango, spicy kani, and green mix with a base of rice$21.00
Salmon Bowl
Salmon, edamame, cucumbers, onions, seaweed salad, avocado, and oshinko with a base of rice$19.00
Spicy Tuna Bowl
Chunks of tuna, avocado, cucumbers, spicy mayo, scallions, and mixed greens with a base of rice$20.00
Ramen Noodles
Tonkotsu
Pork broth with chashu pork, egg, bamboo shoots, scallions, seaweed, corn, black mushrooms, fish cake, and bean sprouts$19.00
Miso Ramen
Miso broth with chashu pork, egg, bamboo shoots, scallions, seaweed, corn, black mushrooms, fish cake, and bean sprouts$19.00
Shoyo Ramen
Soy sauce broth with chashu pork, egg, bamboo shoots, scallions, seaweed, corn, black mushrooms, fish cake, and bean sprouts$19.00
Vegetable Ramen$18.00
Katsu
Don Buri
Chicken Katsu Don
Deep-fried chicken, vegetable, egg, tempura sauce, and bonito flakes over rice$19.00
Gyu Don
Beef, onion, scallions, oshinko over rice$19.00
Oyako Don
White meat chicken with egg and vegetables, tempura sauce, bonito flakes over rice$18.00
Pork Katsu Don
Deep-fried pork, onion, egg, tempura sauce and bonito flakes, seaweed, oshinko over rice$20.00
Salmon Don
Slices of fresh salmon over seasoned rice$25.00
Unagi Don
Slices of fresh salmon over seasoned rice$26.00
Triple Don
Smoked salmon, eel, and tempura soft shell crab over seasoned rice$25.00
Dessert
Side Order
Extra Avocado$2.00
Extra Cream Cheese$1.50
Extra Crunch$1.00
Extra Cucumber$1.50
Extra Ginger$1.00
Extra Jalapeno$1.50
Extra Mango$1.50
Extra Wasabi$1.00
Side Brown Rice$4.50
Side Eel Sauce$1.00
Side Fried Rice$4.50
Side Mango Sauce$1.00
Side Spicy Mayo$1.00
Side Steam Rice$3.50
Side Sushi Rice$4.50
Side Yum Yum Sauce$1.00
Fresh Wasabi$3.00
Side Soy Sauce$0.50
Gluten Free Soy sauce$1.00
Party Trays
Party Tray A
1 California roll, 1 cucumber roll, 1 sweet potato roll, 1 salmon roll, 1 spicy tuna roll, 1 Boston roll$35.95
Party Tray B
2 California rolls, 2 salmon rolls, 2 spicy tuna rolls, 2 avocado rolls, 2 Philly rolls$59.95
Party Tray C
California roll, Alaska roll, spicy tuna roll, 3 salmon sushi, Philly roll, 3 tuna sushi, sweet potato roll, 3 white tuna sushi, salmon roll, 3 red snapper sushi, tuna roll, 3 shrimp sushi, avocado roll, 3 eel sushi$89.95
Party Tray D
2 Maryland rolls, 2 white tuna sushi, 2 California rolls, 2 red snapper sushi, 2 spicy tuna rolls, 2 yellowtail sushi, 2 shrimp tempura rolls, 2 shrimp sushi, 2 salmon rolls, 2 eel sushi, 2 Philly rolls, 2 surf clam sushi, 2 salmon sushi, 2 kani sushi, 2 t$135.95
Party Tray E
2 cucumber rolls, 2 asparagus rolls, 2 avocado rolls, 2 oshinko rolls, 2 sweet potato rolls, 2 seaweed salad rolls$53.95
Party Tray F
3 pieces tuna sashimi, 3 pieces salmon sashimi, 3 pieces yellowtail sashimi, 3 pieces white tuna sashimi, 3 pieces red snapper sashimi, 3 pieces mackerel sashimi, one ya-ya roll, one rock n' roll, one crazy salmon roll, one spider roll, and one rainbow rol$109.95
Monthly Special Rolls
Scorpion Roll
Spicy crab crunch, cream cheese, and eel inside topped w/ salmon and avocado, eel sauce, and sriracha$16.95
Holiday Roll
Tempura lobster and avocado inside topped w/ lobster salad and mango + chef's sauce$19.95
Yummy Roll
Spicy crab yellowtail inside topped with seaweed salad, rapped with soy paper, eel and honey wasabi$17.95